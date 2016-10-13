BRIEF-Cairo Development and Investment Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.6 million versus EGP 408,455 year ago
Oct 13 Export-Import Bank Of Korea :
* Export-Import Bank Of Korea - files for potential notes offering, size not disclosed - SEC filing
* Export-Import Bank Of Korea-notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $200,000 principal amount, integral multiples of $1,000 in excess thereof Source text (bit.ly/2ejBhal) Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 64 million versus EGP 68.1 million year ago