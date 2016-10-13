Oct 13 Kellogg Co :
* Kellogg Company enters into agreement to acquire Ritmo
Investimentos, controlling shareholder of iconic Brazilian food
company Parati
* Kellogg Co - purchase price is R$1.38 billion, or roughly
US$429 million
* Kellogg Co - deal will be an all-cash transaction.
* Kellogg Co - Kellogg intends to reduce its expected share
repurchases in 2016 to $450-550 million, versus previous
guidance of $700-750 million.
* Kellogg Co - acquisition is expected to be accretive on
both comparable and reported EPS in 2018 and thereafter
* Kellogg Co - in 2016 and 2017, deal is expected to be
neutral to comparable-basis EPS
* Says Parati Group net sales are expected to be about R$600
million or about $190 million
