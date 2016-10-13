China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
Oct 13 Easy One Financial Group Ltd
* For six months ended 30 september 2016, group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company
* Expected result primarily due to a substantial decrease in turnover and operating profit in property development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago