Oct 13 TG Therapeutics Inc :
* TG Therapeutics Inc. Amends genuine phase 3 clinical trial
to accelerate study completion by revising primary endpoint to
overall response rate
* TG Therapeutics Inc- enrollment expected to be completed
before year end 2016 with top-line data available in first half
of 2017
* TG Therapeutics - if results of revised genuine study are
positive, plans to file a bla for accelerated approval based on
outcome of pre-BLA meeting
* FDA agrees that overall response rate (orr) data from
revised genuine study can be used to request pre-BLA meeting
* TG Therapeutics - amendments expected to save co more than
$10 million over next 2 years, and allow company to focus its
resources on unity-CLL program
* TG Therapeutics Inc- company believes it could file a BLA
in first half of 2018
* TG Therapeutics Inc - target enrollment for genuine phase
3 trial has been reduced to approximately 120 randomized
patients
