Oct 13 Esperion Therapeutics Inc :
* Bempedoic acid global phase 3 clinical program to include
patients on any statin at any dose
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - top-line results from 1002-035
demonstrated eight-week study met its primary endpoint
* Esperion Therapeutics - "focused on initiating both
bempedoic acid global phase 3 efficacy program, cardiovascular
outcomes study before year-end"
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc says also announced positive
top-line results from its phase 1, open-label, clinical
pharmacology study (1002-037)
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc- bempedoic acid appeared to be
safe and well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported
