China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
Oct 13 Consilium AB :
* Receives order in Spain
* Total order value is 12 million Swedish crowns ($1.4 million)
* Order comes from Spanish train manufacturer CAF Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago