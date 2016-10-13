Oct 13 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp AS

* Group's consolidated unaudited sales revenue for Q3 amounted to 148.1 million euros ($165.89 million), up 6% y/y

* Group's consolidated unaudited net profit for Q3 of 2016 was 9.4 million euros, which is a 40.7% increase y/y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)