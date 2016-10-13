Oct 13 Winnebago Industries Inc

* Says seeing strong customer demand for travel trailer lines, specifically the Winnie branded products

* Says expects opening of new manufacturing facility in Oregon to free up capacity at Iowa campus in FY 2017 and loosen production constraint around Class A motorhomes

* Says motorized backlog position improved substantially with 50 percent more orders in hand today, than at the end of August

* Says can get to 500 units of Class A Diesel motorhome production annually at Oregon facility without too much problem

* Says pleased that RV industry is attracting a younger buyer and that those buyers are using Winnebago products for different lifestyle choices

* Says intend to make sure that Winnebago brand is relevant to the younger, more active customers

* On industry health: Says not seeing any significant negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base

* Says focused on continuing to drive margin expansion in FY 2017 Further company coverage: