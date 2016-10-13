Oct 13 Winnebago Industries Inc
* Says seeing strong customer demand for travel trailer
lines, specifically the Winnie branded products
* Says expects opening of new manufacturing facility in
Oregon to free up capacity at Iowa campus in FY 2017 and loosen
production constraint around Class A motorhomes
* Says motorized backlog position improved substantially
with 50 percent more orders in hand today, than at the end of
August
* Says can get to 500 units of Class A Diesel motorhome
production annually at Oregon facility without too much problem
* Says pleased that RV industry is attracting a younger
buyer and that those buyers are using Winnebago products for
different lifestyle choices
* Says intend to make sure that Winnebago brand is relevant
to the younger, more active customers
* On industry health: Says not seeing any significant
negative trends in aging inventory within dealer base
* Says focused on continuing to drive margin expansion in FY
2017
