Oct 13 Goodfellow Inc
* Goodfellow announces delay in filing its quarterly
financial statements
* Goodfellow management has recently noticed certain
discrepancies, relating mainly to cost of inventory
* Goodfellow will not be able to file by october 15, 2016
its interim financial report for quarter ended august 31, 2016
* Goodfellow Corp expects being able to file its q3
financial information by end of its fiscal year ending november
30, 2016
* A team of KPMG is assisting Goodfellow in making ongoing
verifications
* Goodfellow - difficulties stem from implementation at
beginning of current fy on Dec 1, 2015 of Co's new integrated
financial information system
