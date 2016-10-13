BRIEF-UAE's Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries Q1 loss narrows
May 14 Gulfa Mineral Water and Processing Industries Co:
Oct 13 IQ Power Licensing AG :
* Renewal of existing convertible bond
* CEO of IQ Power Licensing will invest 100,000 euros ($112,010) in convertible bonds following renewal
* Renewal of convertible bond will be for a further 5 years
* Renewal will give company further flexibility during build up phase of license sales and relieve company from need of paying off outstanding debt of 1.2 million euros at end of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP