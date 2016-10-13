Oct 13 IQ Power Licensing AG :

* Renewal of existing convertible bond

* CEO of IQ Power Licensing will invest 100,000 euros ($112,010) in convertible bonds following renewal

* Renewal of convertible bond will be for a further 5 years

* Renewal of convertible bond will be for a further 5 years

* Renewal will give company further flexibility during build up phase of license sales and relieve company from need of paying off outstanding debt of 1.2 million euros at end of year