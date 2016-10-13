Oct 13 Eminence Enterprise Ltd :

* Eminence proposes to raise not less than about HK$435.6 million and not more than about HK$598.5 million

* Estimated net proceeds from rights issue will be HK$432.1 million to HK$593.7 million

* Plans to use net proceeds of about 40% and 42% for acquisition of Matheson remaining unit and FW remaining units respectively