Oct 13 Discovery Communications Inc :

* Discovery Communications announces $100 million investment and strategic partnership with newly formed digital content holding company: Group Nine Media

* Group Nine Media is new media holding company consisting of Thrillist Media Group, Nowthis Media, The Dodo and discovery's seeker

* In the future, Discovery will have an option to buy a controlling stake in Group Nine Media

* Axel Springer will maintain its investment as the second largest shareholder in Group Nine Media

* Entities named Seeker and SourceFed Studios will become part of Group Nine Media

* Partnership with Group Nine Media to include commercial agreement to enable advertisers reach desired audience Source text - (bit.ly/2eam3jd) Further company coverage: