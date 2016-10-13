Oct 13 Netmedia SA :

* Its management says that 6.5 zloty per share in its shareholder offer for the company's shares does not reflect the fair value of Netmedia

* Earlier in Oct. Andrzej Wierzba, Michal Pszczola, Jolanta Pszczola and SO SPV 56, who jointly own 66 pct of Netmedia, were planning to announce the tender offer for the remaining stake