Oct 14 Michael Hill International Ltd

* Sale of Hill family shares

* Sale of 16 million shares in Michael Hill International conducted by Morgans Financial Limited to a number of unrelated parties

* Shares were all sold by the holding company of the Hill Family Trust, Hoglett Hamlet Limited

* Transactions reduce Hoglett Hamlet's holding in the company to 38.86% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )