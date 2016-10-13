BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 13 Investors Title Co
* unit entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of outstanding shares of University Title Company - SEC filing
* unit will pay $10 million in cash to shareholders of University Title Company
* purchase agreement may be terminated by either party under certain specified conditions,including if deal does not close by Jan 31,2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2dfC5aB) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.