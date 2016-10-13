BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 13 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp
* announces launch of public offering of common units
* Today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership
* intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for previously announced acquisition
* acquisition of 100% of equity interest in entities owning about 4,000 acres of land in California from Recurrent Energy Landco Llc
* Recurrent Energy Lando Llc is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.