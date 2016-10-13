Oct 13 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* announces launch of public offering of common units

* Today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership

* intends to use net proceeds from offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for previously announced acquisition

* acquisition of 100% of equity interest in entities owning about 4,000 acres of land in California from Recurrent Energy Landco Llc

* Recurrent Energy Lando Llc is a subsidiary of Canadian Solar Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: