Oct 13 Air Liquide :
* Builds new specialty ingredients production facility in the U.S. for the cosmetic and
pharmaceutical markets
* Subsidiaries Seppic, healthcare specialty ingredients manufacturer, and Schülke, hygiene
specialist, broke ground on a green-field state of the art production facility in Sandston,
Henrico county - Virginia, USA
* The planned investment is over $60 million and will create approximately 50 new jobs in
the community.
* This new production facility will manufacture ingredients for the cutting-edge cosmetic
and pharmaceutical global markets
* Expected to start operations in the first half of 2018
Source text: bit.ly/2df2k0N
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)