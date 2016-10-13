BRIEF-Kuwait's Tamdeen Investment Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8 million dinars versus 8.2 million dinars year ago
Oct 13 Tailwind Eureka Holding Corp:
* Tailwind Eureka Holding Corp says it has raised $10.5 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $10.5 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2e8yilm)
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company