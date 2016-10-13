Oct 13 Devry Education Group Inc
* Devry Education Group statement on U.S. Department of
Education limitation action settlement
* Devry Education Group Inc - reached an agreement with U.S.
Department of Education regarding its Jan. 27, 2016 notice of
intent to limit
* Devry Education Group - notice related narrowly to a
specific graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry
University, calculated since 1975
* Devry Education Group-as a result of settlement agreement,
Devry University's participation in title IV programs will be
under provisional certification
* Devry Education - Devry will also refrain from making any
future graduate employment representations without possessing
graduate-specific information
* Devry Education-settlement includes agreement to no longer
use graduate employment statistic previously used by Devry
University, calculated since 1975
* Devry Education group Inc - settlement in no way hinders
Devry University's ability to serve current or future students
* Devry Education-agreement to no longer make
representations regarding graduate employment outcomes of Devry
University graduates from 1975 to Oct 1980
