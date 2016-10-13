BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 13 WyndchaseTN Holdings LLC:
* WyndchaseTN Holdings LLC says it has raised $14.2 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $14.2 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2dffWJc)
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.