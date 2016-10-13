Oct 13 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp

* EQT Midstream Partners acquires transmission, storage and gathering assets from EQT Corporation

* Deal for $275 million in cash

* EQT Midstream Partners- Acquisition was effective October 1, 2016 and is expected to be immediately accretive to EQM's distributable cash flow per unit

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Upon completion of expansion projects, EQT's total firm capacity will increase to 365 mmcf per day

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Gathering systems are expected to generate EBITDA of $16 million in 2017, increasing to $30 million in 2018

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Allegheny Valley connector expected to generate EBITDA of $31 million in 2017, increasing to $35 million in 2018

* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM expects to invest approximately $50 million in avc related growth projects during remainder of 2016 and into 2017