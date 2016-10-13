Oct 13 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp
* EQT Midstream Partners acquires transmission, storage and
gathering assets from EQT Corporation
* Deal for $275 million in cash
* EQT Midstream Partners- Acquisition was effective October
1, 2016 and is expected to be immediately accretive to EQM's
distributable cash flow per unit
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Upon completion of expansion
projects, EQT's total firm capacity will increase to 365 mmcf
per day
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Gathering systems are expected
to generate EBITDA of $16 million in 2017, increasing to $30
million in 2018
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - Allegheny Valley connector
expected to generate EBITDA of $31 million in 2017, increasing
to $35 million in 2018
* EQT Midstream Partners LP - EQM expects to invest
approximately $50 million in avc related growth projects during
remainder of 2016 and into 2017
