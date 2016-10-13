BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 14 AIA Group Ltd :
* 27 per cent growth in VONB to US$689 million in Q3
* VONB margin of 50.7 per cent in Q3
* Q3 annualised new premiums (ANP) US$1.33 billion versus US$936 million
* Life insurance markets in Asia will continue to benefit from significant structural economic and demographic trends
* "Remain confident in prospects for AIA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.