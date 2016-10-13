Oct 14 AIA Group Ltd :

* 27 per cent growth in VONB to US$689 million in Q3

* VONB margin of 50.7 per cent in Q3

* Q3 annualised new premiums (ANP) US$1.33 billion versus US$936 million

* Life insurance markets in Asia will continue to benefit from significant structural economic and demographic trends

