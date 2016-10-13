Oct 14 Ocean Sky International Ltd :

* Proposed acquisition of remaining 70% of issued and paid-up share capital of ang tong seng brothers enterprises pte ltd

* Proposed consolidation of every two (2) ordinary shares into one (1) ordinary share, fractional entitlements to be disregarded

* Received listing and quotation notice from sgx-st for listing and quotation of consolidated shares