CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 14 Ocean Sky International Ltd :
* Proposed acquisition of remaining 70% of issued and paid-up share capital of ang tong seng brothers enterprises pte ltd
* Proposed consolidation of every two (2) ordinary shares into one (1) ordinary share, fractional entitlements to be disregarded
* Received listing and quotation notice from sgx-st for listing and quotation of consolidated shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
BRUSSELS, May 13 Dutch brewer Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic version of its namesake beer with the aim of becoming the global leader in a part of the market growing faster than the average.