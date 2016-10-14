Oct 14 Australian Rural Capital Ltd :

* Expect Namoi's 2017,2018 ginning volumes will recover to about 1 million bales per season and marketing volumes could reach 750,000 bales

* Acted upon deal seeking to acquire Kidman as asset in order to establish our fund business, which did not succeed

* Current proposal announced by Kidman earlier this week represents approximately a $10 mln increase above our offer

* "Deal we believe will be difficult to compete with"