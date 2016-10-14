BRIEF-LOGiQ Asset Management Qtrly loss per share $0.008
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
Oct 14 Australian Rural Capital Ltd :
* Expect Namoi's 2017,2018 ginning volumes will recover to about 1 million bales per season and marketing volumes could reach 750,000 bales
* Acted upon deal seeking to acquire Kidman as asset in order to establish our fund business, which did not succeed
* Current proposal announced by Kidman earlier this week represents approximately a $10 mln increase above our offer
* "Deal we believe will be difficult to compete with" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LOGiQ asset management announces 2017 second quarter results
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)