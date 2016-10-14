Oct 14 Infosys

* Infosys ltd says FY 17 revenue guidance revised to 8.0% - 9.0% in constant currency

* Gross client additions of 78 in Sept-quarter

* "Considering our performance in first half of the year and the near-term uncertain business outlook, we are revising our revenue guidance"

* Shares fall over 5 percent after company lowers revenue guidance Source text: bit.ly/2dOv1V4 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)