BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
Oct 14 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Reliance Communications signs term sheet with Brookfield for sale of its telecom towers business
* RCom to utilise proceeds of sale solely to reduce debt
* RCom to receive upront cash payment of 110 billion rupees
* Proposed transaction subject to final documentation and customary approvals
* RCom to enjoy 49% future economic upside from the business, based on certain conditions
* Specified assets are to be transferred from reliance infratel on going concern basis into separate SPV, to be owned by Brookfield
* Co, Brookfield expect considerable growth in tenancies based on increased 4G offerings by all operators
* RCom will continue as anchor tenant on tower assets, under a long term MSA, for its integrated telecommunications business
* RCom and Brookfield also see several opportunities for consolidation in the towers industry in India Source text:bit.ly/2db9Zlw Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% ---------------------------------