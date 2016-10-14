BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Hoist Finance AB (publ) :
* Acquires portfolio of claims from small-and-medium sized enterprises (SME) from Banco Popolare in Italy
* Portfolio consists of about 9000 claims with nominal value of about 600 million euro ($672.06 million)
* 10-year estimated remaining collections is 53 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago