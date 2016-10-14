Oct 14 Hoist Finance AB (publ) :

* Acquires portfolio of claims from small-and-medium sized enterprises (SME) from Banco Popolare in Italy

* Portfolio consists of about 9000 claims with nominal value of about 600 million euro ($672.06 million)

* 10-year estimated remaining collections is 53 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)