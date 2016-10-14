Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 16
ZURICH, May 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
Oct 14 Portico International Holdings Ltd
* Alfred Chan ceased to be chief executive officer of company and has been appointed as chairman of board
* Anthony Chan has been appointed as an executive director and chief executive officer
* Jenny Tan has been appointed as an executive director
* Pierre Bourque resigned as an executive director and an authorized representative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 16 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* Q1 REVENUES REACHED CHF 52.5 MILLION VERSUS. CHF 61.2 MILLION IN Q1 2016