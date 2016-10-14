US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
Oct 14 Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd
* Jubilant Life Sciences says issuance of commercial paper of an aggregate amount of 500 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dbtSJd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)