BRIEF-National Finance updates on strategic collaboration with Oman Orix Leasing Co
* Updates on strategic collaboration with oman orix leasing company
Oct 14 Modern Land China Co Ltd :
* Entered into purchase agreement in connection with issue of USD350 million 6.875% senior notes due 2019
* Gross proceeds of notes issue will amount to approximately USD349 million
* Intends to use proceeds from notes issue to refinance certain existing indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 14 Egypt's stock market may benefit on Sunday from news that the International Monetary Fund reached a staff-level agreement with Cairo on a second loan instalment, while a downgrade of Oman's debt to junk status may weigh moderately on that market.