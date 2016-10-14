BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
Oct 14 Sprint Corp
* Sprint waives fees to bermuda following impact of hurricane nicole
* Says charges for calls to bermuda will be automatically credited
* Sprint - effective today to oct 15 co waiving all international call, sms charges for sprint, boost, virgin mobile customers in u.s. Reaching those in bermuda following impact of hurricane nicole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.