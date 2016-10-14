BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
Oct 13 American Honda:
* American Honda - to voluntarily recall about 350,000 civic coupes, sedans from 2016 model year to update software affecting electric parking brake functionality
* American Honda - no crashes or injuries have been reported related to issue
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.