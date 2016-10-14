Oct 14 Qpl International Holdings Ltd :

* proposed to l&a that it would make a voluntary conditional share exchange offer to acquire all of issued shares in share capital of l&a

* application has been made by qpl for resumption of trading in qpl shares on stock exchange with effect from 1:00 p.m. On 14 october 2016

* See-Through price of option offer is hk$0.0044 for each outstanding l&a option

* exercise price for outstanding l&a options is hk$0.0256, which is lower than ascribed value of hk$0.03 per l&a share under share offer