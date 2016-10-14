BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
Oct 14 Steel Strips Wheels Ltd :
* Says SSWL receives increase in orders from VW Argentina
* Says total increase is from original order of 7,000 wheels to about 34,000 wheels in shipment period of Oct 16 to March 2017
* Says additional orders will result in additional forex earnings of more than $600,000 for the shipment period Source text: bit.ly/2db5He8 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (May 15) 1000 00.50/02.50 00.25/01.25 00.25/01.25 01.42% 01.42% 01.42% ---------------------------------