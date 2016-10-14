BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
Oct 14 Remy Cointreau :
* Remy Cointreau and Lucas Bols create Passoa joint venture operated by Lucas Bols NV
* JV will operate and further develop global activities of Passoã brand
* Lucas Bols NV Will assume operational and financial control of joint venture
* Remy Cointreau will deconsolidate Passoã activities (as a group brand) from its financials
* In due time, Lucas Bols NV could acquire all shares held by Rémy Cointreau in joint venture
* Transaction is expected to close before end of calendar 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2e1pMB5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.