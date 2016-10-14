BRIEF-Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017
Oct 14 Man Group Plc
* Man group acquires aalto and launches man global private markets
* Aalto is a us and europe-based real asset focused investment manager with $1.7 billion of funds under management as of 30 september 2016.
* Acquisition supports man group's continued focus on expanding and diversifying its offering for clients as well as growing operations in us.
* Man gpm will over time develop strategies across private markets such as real estate, credit, and infrastructure.
* Man believes that building a private markets business over time represents an attractive opportunity for clients and shareholders.
* Aalto management team will continue under leadership of company's founders. In addition, mr barman and mr syrjänen will be appointed co- heads of real assets within man GPm
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago