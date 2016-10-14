BRIEF-Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 14 Man Group Plc
* Says funds under management (fum) has increased by 6 pct during quarter to $80.7 billion at 30 september 2016 (30 june 2016: $76.4 billion).
* Says positive investment movement of $2.5 billion in quarter driven by good performance for GLG and Numeric, partially offset by weaker performance across AHL's strategies.
* Net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion, with net inflows into quant alternative, fund of fund alternative, and quant long only, partially offset by net outflows from discretionary alternatives and long only.
* Says net inflows in quarter of $1.3 billion, comprising sales of $6.0 billion and redemptions of $4.7 billion.
* Says FX translation effects were flat in quarter.
* Says other positive movements of $0.5 billion with positive investment exposure adjustments of $0.6 billion.
* Says net inflows were driven largely by appetite of institutional clients for our quant alternative and quant long only strategies.
* Says intention to repurchase up to $100 million of shares; we will continue to review further potential acquisition opportunities.
* Says surplus regulatory capital of $470 million at end-September; around $300 million pro-forma including impact of acquisition and share repurchase.
* Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
* PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 36,875 dinars versus 192,899 dinars year ago