Monsoon rains to arrive on India's southern coast on May 30 - govt source
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
Oct 14 Franchise Brands Plc :
* Andrew Mallows, finance director, yesterday resigned from company and board and will step down with immediate effect
* Board has begun process to find a new finance director for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW DELHI, May 16 India's monsoon rains are expected to arrive on the southern Kerala coast on May 30, two days ahead of schedule, a weather office source said on Tuesday.
* qtrly operating revenue 7.88 billion pesos versus 4.53 billion pesos