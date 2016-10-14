BRIEF-Sonova sees 2017/18 sales up 10-12 pct in local currency
* Says outlook for fy 2017/18 - consolidated sales anticipated to grow by 10% to 12% and normalized ebita to rise by 10% to 14%, both measured in local currencies
Oct 14 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Current authorization to board to issue new shares is in view of board insufficient
* Finds it necessary that co has flexibility to issue new shares on short notice
* Calls EGM to propose to shareholders to resolve a new authorization to board to issue shares in company Source text for Eikon:
* PREPARES FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF ITS LEAD PRODUCTS AND CONSIDERS SHARE PLACEMENT