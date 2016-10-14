Oct 14 Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales SA :

* Expects to report revenue down 1.3 percent YoY for Q4 and FY 2016, including negative impact of Marineland unit performance and despite adverse weather conditions in the United States

* Expects to report FY 2016 EBITDA in line with FY 2015 figure, excluding Marineland unit performance which was impacted by the attack in Nice

