BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 SVG Capital Plc :
* Response to HarbourVest Bidco's offer extension
* Board reiterates its recommendation that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer of 650 pence per share
* Continues to work with Goldman Sachs AIMS group and CPPIB on proposed investment portfolio sale announced on Thursday Ot.6 2016
* Is in discussions with HarbourVest and its advisers regarding an alternative proposal for acquisition of 100 pct of investment portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago