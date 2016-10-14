Oct 14 SVG Capital Plc :

* Response to HarbourVest Bidco's offer extension

* Board reiterates its recommendation that shareholders do not accept HarbourVest Bidco's offer of 650 pence per share

* Continues to work with Goldman Sachs AIMS group and CPPIB on proposed investment portfolio sale announced on Thursday Ot.6 2016

* Is in discussions with HarbourVest and its advisers regarding an alternative proposal for acquisition of 100 pct of investment portfolio