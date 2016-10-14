Oct 14 Bajaj Corp Ltd

* Bajaj Corp Ltd - Sept quarter net profit 583 million rupees

* Bajaj Corp Ltd - Sept quarter net sales 1.96 billion rupees

* Bajaj Corp Ltd - net profit in Sept quarter last year was 470.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.90 billion rupees