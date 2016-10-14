BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
Oct 14 Medios AG :
* To appoint Manfred Schneider as chairman of management board from October 14
* Previous chairman Matthias Gaertner will act as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago