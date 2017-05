Oct 14 JPMorgan Chase & Co :

* JPMorgan Chase reports third-quarter 2016 net income of $6.3 billion, or $1.58 per share

* Qtrly average core loans up 15 percent Y-O-Y and 2 percent Q-O-Q

* Quarter-end Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio 11.9 percent versus 11.9 percent at Q2-end

* Qtrly return on tangible common equity 13 percent versus 13 percent in Q2

* Q3 tangible book value per share $51.23, up 8 percent

* JPMorgan's Dimon says "we delivered strong results this quarter with each of our businesses performing well"

* Qtrly JPMorgan Chase net revenue was $25.5 billion, up 8 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39, revenue view $24.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted expense of $14.5 billion versus $14.1 billion in Q2

* Q3 adjusted overhead ratio 57 percent versus 56 percent in Q2

* In Consumer & Community Banking, quarterly mortgage banking net revenue was $1.9 billion, up 21 percent

* Qtrly equity markets revenue was up 1 percent

* Quarter-end assets under management were $1.8 trillion, up 4 pecrent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: