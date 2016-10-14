BRIEF-JT signs contract worth 796 mln won
* Says it signed 796 million won contract with SK Hynix Inc , to provide auto merge system
Oct 14 SaltX Technology Holding AB :
* Receives 1.2 million Swedish crown ($139,161) grant from Vinnova for further development of Saltx material Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
