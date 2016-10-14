PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 16
Oct 14 Precise Biometrics AB
* Precise biomatch(tm) mobile deployed in smartphone from South Korean vendor
* Algorithm solution for fingerprint recognition in mobile devices has through cooperation Fingerprint Cards been deployed in a smartphone from a South Korean vendor
* Says currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016
* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
