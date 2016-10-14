Oct 14 Rank Group Plc

* Rank Group Plc - interim management statement

* Total group like-for-like revenue for 15 weeks to Oct. 9 2016 has grown by 1 pct, with total revenue flat

* On a channel basis, venues revenue was down 1 pct and digital revenue grew by 7 pct

* Grosvenor Casinos' venue like-for-like revenue declined by 1 pct

* Expectations for full year remain unchanged.