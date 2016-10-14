Oct 14 Eagle Acquisition Corp:

* Blank check company Eagle Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $150.0 million - sec filing

* Eagle Acquisition Corp - IPO of 15.0 million shares at price of $10.00 and consists of one share of class a common stock and one-half of one warrant

* Eagle Acquisition Corp - Stifel, FBR and Stephens Inc are underwriters to IPO Source text (bit.ly/2dB67GI)