BRIEF-Kuwait and Middle East Financial Investment posts Q1 loss
May 16 Kuwait And Middle East Financial Investment Co:
Oct 14 Eagle Acquisition Corp:
* Blank check company Eagle Acquisition Corp files for IPO of up to $150.0 million - sec filing
* Eagle Acquisition Corp - IPO of 15.0 million shares at price of $10.00 and consists of one share of class a common stock and one-half of one warrant
* Eagle Acquisition Corp - Stifel, FBR and Stephens Inc are underwriters to IPO Source text (bit.ly/2dB67GI)
May 16 Kuwait And Middle East Financial Investment Co:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dirhams versus 34.2 million dirhams year ago