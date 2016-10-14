Fashion retailer Rue21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
Oct 14 Capital VC Ltd
* Expected to record a net loss for year ended 30 September 2016
* Expected result is due to change of performance of co's listed investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.
* Nikai meets China's Xi - Xinhua news agency (Adds Xinhua report on meeting with Xi, paragraph 4)