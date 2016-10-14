Oct 14 TV18 Broadcast Ltd :

* Sept quarter consol net profit 51.6 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol total income from operations 2.40 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 177.8 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 2.28 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dbsx5b Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)